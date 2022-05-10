Doctors call for general practice care to be an election priority

Port Macquarie General Practitioner Debra King is calling for the elected government to boost general practice care to ensure no one falls through the cracks of the health system.
Dr King, who is The Grange Family Medical Centre practice owner said the future of general practice care should be front and centre in the election campaign.
Advertisement
Earlier this year, the Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) launched its Federal Election Statement that called for continuous and comprehensive GP care. It included increasing Medicare rebates for patients who need longer appointments with their GP.
Dr King has been calling for changes to the Medicare rebate for years.
"The Federal Government should increase Medicare rebates by at least 10 per cent for Level C consults, which last at least 20 minutes, and Level D GP consults which last at least 40 minutes," she said.
"This will allow us to take the time needed to care for patients on the Mid North Coast with complex needs, such as those with mental health concerns and people with multiple chronic conditions like asthma.
"It's also time for a new Medicare item for longer consultations lasting more than 60 minutes, so that we can take the time to get to the bottom of what is going on."
Dr King said while Medicare rebates have increased, the increases haven't kept pace with Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Dr King has previously spoke about the doctor shortage issue in rural and regional areas.
"Only 15 per cent of medical graduates are selecting GP as their fellowship," she said.
"I've been working as a GP for 20 years and it was 50 per cent (previously)."
Dr King said it's important for the profession to be more attractive, in terms of salary for new graduates.
"Specialties are paid a lot more money," she said.
"We do the same course, we have the same HECS debt, but specialists are paid a lot more."
Dr King outlined a number of challenges facing practices, given the cost of business has increased.
"During the pandemic, we had to purchase our own personal protective equipment (PPE)," she said.
"I want people to understand how valuable having a good GP is."
"GPs, practice managers, nurses, receptionists, and administrative workers are needed now by patients in the Mid North Coast more than ever before."
Advertisement
Dr King said workloads have also increased with medical practices delivering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as well as influenza vaccines, caring for people with COVID-19 as well as those patients who have delayed or avoided consultations and screenings during the pandemic.
"We are also helping people with mental health concerns exacerbated by the stresses associated with the pandemic," she said.
As a result, GP burnouts are common place according to Dr King and they've been forced to reduce their hours or take leave.
"The pressures facing general practice have not sprung up overnight either," she said.
"It's important to remember that we were already facing an ageing population, rising rates of chronic disease such as diabetes and more and more patients presenting with mental health concerns.
"There are fault lines in our health system that if not properly addressed will lead to patients in areas such as the Mid North Coast not being able to access the care they need."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.