On Saturday (May 7) I decided to "torture" myself by taking a bath in ice water.
However, it turns out the act of exposing one's self to extreme temperatures can have immense benefits for the mind and body; it all comes down to keeping a cool head, according to the organiser of this deep chill.
Francine Nunnari led the inaugural ice bath session at Shelly Beach, Port Macquarie which drew a large crowd, including me.
The session started off with Francine leading the group through breath work, before ice baths were set up on Shelly Beach for participants to take the plunge.
Francine said it's a controlled, stressful situation and by using breaths, people can reap rewards.
"It provides benefits - mentally, physically and emotionally," she said.
Francine explained it's beneficial for people to explore a world outside of the comfort zone.
"We're always adjusting the temperature, our clothing and not being exposed to the elements," she said.
As someone who seems to feel the cold - I very much took this sentiment to heart.
I love nothing more than to snuggle up with a warm blanket, drink a hot cuppa and blast the heater during the winter months.
So why push myself out of my comfort zone?
I was curious. I'd heard about Wim Hof, a Dutch athlete, who created a method due to his beliefs that people can accomplish feats by developing command over their body, breath, and mind through the use of specific breathing techniques and tolerance to extreme temperatures.
When it came to my turn to take the ice bath, I took a deep breath in, then breathed out as I lowered myself into the water.
I counted my breaths during the two minutes and told my mind to switch off.
When I emerged I felt alive - it was exhilarating.
My legs looked sunburnt, so I figured my blood vessels must have been working hard.
I decided to take a swim in the ocean to warm up and it felt like a hot bath.
I was hesitant to take the plunge but I can honestly say now I'm glad I did it. It's the ultimate challenge.
Francine told me she decided to start the local group to provide motivation for herself and others.
"To keep ourselves accountable," she said.
Francine is also a Chinese practitioner who wanted to challenge her beliefs regarding cold water.
During a visit to Norway she decided to take the icy plunge, along with her friends.
"When I got out I felt invincible," she said.
"It was snowing and I didn't feel the cold."
I spoke to Port Macquarie resident Jeanine Stewart,, who received a cancer diagnosis three years ago and decided to change her lifestyle from that point.
She attended the ice bath event, to see if she would receive benefits from the plunge.
Jeanine was also a nurse for 43 years.
"I understand many people are guided by conventional medicine and that's fine," she said.
"You have to do what's right for you and what's right for your body."
