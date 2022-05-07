New Editor for the Port Macquarie News

news, latest-news, Port Macquarie News, journalism, Editor, Australian Community Media

I'm excited to introduce myself as the newly-appointed Editor of the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus and Camden Haven Courier. I've spent the past couple of weeks settling into the role and getting to know the talented and dedicated team of journalists bringing you the region's news and sport and so many must-read local profiles and feature stories. In fact, only a fraction of what they write and create every day for portnews.com.au makes it into Friday's newspaper. The website is obviously my go-to source for local and national news and I hope it is yours as well. It hasn't taken long for me to discover Port Macquarie's strong sense of community and just how progressive it has become since I lived here a little over 25 years ago. I cut my teeth as a journalist on the Mid-North Coast. My cadetship was with the Manning River Times in Taree after which I became the region's reporter for Prime News. In fact, it was while I was based in Port Macquarie that I won a Logie for regional reporting. After that, I spent 15 years as a reporter and producer at Channel 7 in Sydney before becoming the Foundation Executive Producer of the ABC News Channel and then the ABC's National Production Editor. My love of journalism led me to Academia, where I was privileged to teach next-gen journos and to champion regional news through my research and public appearances. In fact, I'm writing the next journalism textbook for Australian universities and I'm completing a PhD in journalism on social media. That's what I was doing when my husband and I moved to Port Macquarie a few months ago. When I was then offered this position, I literally squealed in excitement; local news is still that important to me. But that's enough about me; you can read more if you like on my LinkedIn profile. I've obviously taken on this position at a critical time for Australian Community Media. As you would have seen this week, soaring newsprint costs are behind our calls for emergency financial assistance from the government. We'd certainly welcome your support in our efforts to keep our newspapers in print. On the flip side, we're about to launch a new-look website to meet the demands of our growing digital-first audience. We're also increasing our subscription offerings to include access to the Newcastle Herald and other North Coast publications such as the Macleay Argus and the Manning River Times. You'll never not be in the know! My intention is to bring you strong, well-researched journalism that is community-centred and solutions-focused. Whenever we come across an issue or decision that directly affects this community, we'll not just report or explain it, we'll also ask those responsible what they are doing, or intend to do, to achieve the best possible outcome for you. Holding the powerful to account is a fundamental principle of journalism. I'm looking forward to upholding that principle on your behalf. So, if you have an idea to pitch or something to contribute, just scroll to the bottom of our website for all our contact details and please get in touch. Sue Stephenson Editor, North Coast (ACM).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173301740/717fa14c-b8d8-4211-8492-1f6d1732420d.JPG/r2_0_4926_2782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg