The community is being called to have their say on the proposed design of a tidal pool at Oxley Beach. The Port Macquarie Tidal Pool Committee has been working for the past six years to get the project underway, with the next step to obtain feedback from the community through a social impact assessment and survey. Stakeholders and residents are being asked to provide feedback including potential usage of the pool, design and functionality considerations and any concerns they have regarding the design. Project manager Riley Smith said the project is in the detailed site assessment phase. "We're doing a large list of studies ranging from an ecology report and a traffic and parking report, with one of the requirements being a social impact assessment," he said. "Part of that assessment is a stakeholder consultation body of work. There's the online survey, key stakeholder interviews that are being conducted one-on-one and the surveys that were done at Oxley Beach last weekend. "The attempt for those in-person surveys was to target people who regularly use Oxley Beach and surrounding areas." The Port Macquarie Tidal Pool Committee was established in 2016 and has since undertaken a detailed feasibility study, including several engineering and environmental studies, of a number of potential locations in Port Macquarie including Town, Oxley, Flynns, Shelly, Lighthouse and Nobbys Beaches. All sites were assessed by industry experts based on a range of key criteria. The proposed concept design at Oxley Beach currently open for feedback will be further refined when survey results are analysed. As the design is developed further, other considerations such as traffic, parking, lighting and amenities will be included. "Once the survey is done we will get a report from our consultants which will analyse all of the data received," Mr Smith said. "The information from the final report will be used to inform the next phase of design and development." Between five and six hundred survey responses have been completed so far. "After about two days of the survey being live there were 250 responses already completed," Mr Smith said. The survey can be filled out online and takes between 10 and fifteen minutes to complete. "On behalf of the Tidal Pool Committee, I'd like to express our appreciation for everyone who has taken part in the survey so far and for all of the support the project has received," Mr Smith said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/cc7b3d34-1912-45b3-9361-68f27ce528ba.png/r0_193_2150_1408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg