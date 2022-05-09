news, latest-news, Simon Chaseling, Liberal Democratic Party, Cowper, federal election, 2022

Coffs Harbour builder Simon Chaseling has turned his attention to politics to address a myriad of concerns over government policy. The Liberal Democratic Party candidate for Cowper wants change at a federal level. He has called for a stop to COVID vaccine mandates, support for businesses and a spotlight on housing policy. "The Australian dream is to own your own home and I think that's a very healthy base for society," Mr Chaseling said. "We need to have strong policy to enable people to buy their own home in the owner-occupier housing market." Mr Chaseling supports incentives for local manufacturing. "The whole world has been shaken up economically and I think we need to make the most of that," he said. Mr Chaseling said a sober and careful look at government spending was required, and the economic issues of national debt and spiralling inflation needed to be addressed. Read more: "Inflation is driving up the cost of living and the cost of housing," he said. "What is really needed is reformation to bring us back to being a productive nation." He identified job security, housing affordability and environmental issues as major issues in the Cowper electorate. Meanwhile, in response to regional newspapers being hit with a paper price rise of more than 80 per cent, Mr Chaseling said local media needed to be supported by government. Mr Chaseling, his wife Amanda and their four children live on a rural property outside of Coffs Harbour. They are involved in several community groups and activities including a church and local enterprise groups. Over the past year, Mr Chaseling has hosted a group focused on supporting and finding alternate jobs for residents who lost their employment due to COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns. He said people had lost their careers and homes as a result of vaccine mandates. The candidates contesting the federal election in Cowper are, in ballot paper order, Faye Aspiotis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Keith McMullen (Australian Labor Party), Pat Conaghan (National Party of Australia), Caz Heise (Independent), Simon Chaseling (Liberal Democratic Party), Joshua Fairhall (United Australia Party) and Timothy Nott (The Greens).

