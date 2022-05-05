newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A new state-of-the-art sporting facility in Thrumster is one step closer to becoming a reality after the government promised a $5 million funding injection, if re-elected. It tops-up the $15 million already allocated by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council. Nationals Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the funding will provide "desperately needed" infrastructure to support the growing demand for sport in the community. "This is something we have been working on pretty much since the time I was elected in 2019," he said. "We have thousands of people playing soccer here, and we don't have the infrastructure or the facilities to accommodate that. "A drop of rain almost closes Tuffins Lane... so we need international standards here, we're a city and we deserve it." The completed project will include an international standard, full-sized synthetic playing pitch providing all-weather use for games and training, a Premier League playing pitch, two community football fields, six 5-a-side fields and two grassed outer grounds. There is also provision for a cricket pitch. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council mayor Peta Pinson said she was pleased to see the federal government's commitment to the project in collaboration with Port Macquarie-Hasting Council. "This is a long time coming," Councillor Pinson said. "We've all been working really hard behind the scenes, and it's such a pleasure to be able to fight in our own budget to add to what the federal government has offered up as well. "We are starving for sporting fields... sport is so important for [children's] wellbeing and for their development as well. "I am certainly looking forward to working with Lewis Land Group who are partnering in this work with us, and we look forward to delivering what will be in the future a fabulous sporting arena." Football Mid North Coast Australia chairman Lance Fletcher said this is a fantastic result for football in the area. "It's going to be an ideal facility for our juniors and seniors," Mr Fletcher said. "It's an opportunity for more players to play more often. "We have a lot of people moving here from the city who are used to these sorts of facilities, so it's going to improve our game to no end to have these high-standard facilities in our local area. "The new fields will encourage more kids to join the game. We expect another couple thousand kids will come along if they know the game will continue in the wet weather. "It will also mean they can play whenever they want, whether it be day or night, on weekends or [during] school holidays." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

