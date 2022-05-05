news, latest-news,

Lyndon Gale won't just be chasing Kempsey Cannonballs around Oxley Oval on Saturday when the Hastings Valley Vikings celebrate the club's hard-working ladies. He'll also be on daddy duties for son Huxley as wife Raz puts her feet up and enjoys a few well-earned champagnes on the sideline. "It's about the recognition from the club that they know we're there supporting every week and it doesn't go unnoticed from all of the men, boys and the other girls that play," Raz said. "It's a great social day and it's nice to let your hair down and not have to run up and down the sideline for hours after the kids." Raz has been involved with the Vikings since 2015 and has seen first-hand more of the importance placed on the ladies and their work as the years pass. "It's really nice to have that recognition and be able to come together; it's a day for everyone at the club to get to know everyone, learn everyone's names or reconnect and get the season going again." The Vikings captain said it was nice to give back to the ladies. "We can't complain too much, it's good to give them that one day of recognition for everything they do," he said. "We'll look after the kids for the day and into the night once the girls are getting to the club. They give up a lot of their time for us." On the field, the Vikings will aim to make it three-straight victories to start the season after back-to-back road successes at Grafton and Coffs Harbour. They will return to their spiritual home for the first time since they qualified to host last season's grand final before the season was cancelled due to Public Health Orders. "You can see a lot of the boys are driven, have come back and a few boys were nearly going to give it away last year but it's put the fire back in the belly which is good," the captain said. "We love playing here at Oxley and enjoy getting around our supporters and the fans of the club." Kick-off in first grade is at 3.15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/ce03b525-4734-498b-914d-b948f747265e.JPG/r0_92_2584_1552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg