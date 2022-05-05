newsletters, editors-pick-list, early voting, Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Laurieton, federal election, 2022

Early voting in person ahead of the federal election starts from Monday (May 9). If you can't make it to a polling place on election day, you can vote at an early voting centre. Early voting centres will be located in Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Laurieton. Eligible voters can cast their vote early in Port Macquarie at unit 2, 171 Lake Road from Monday (May 9) and shop 1, 11 Clifton Drive from May 14. The Camden Haven Scout Hall at 3-5 Tunis Street, Laurieton, will be an early voting centre from May 14, while the Wauchope CWA Hall at 47-51 High Street will also become an early voting centre from May 14. More information about early voting eligibility and early voting centre opening times are available on the Australian Electoral Commission website. There are seven candidates contesting the May 21 federal election in Cowper. They are, in ballot paper order, Faye Aspiotis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Keith McMullen (Australian Labor Party), Pat Conaghan (National Party of Australia), Caz Heise (Independent), Simon Chaseling (Liberal Democratic Party), Joshua Fairhall (United Australia Party) and Timothy Nott (The Greens). The Cowper electorate spans from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie. There are eight candidates vying for the neighbouring seat of Lyne. The candidates are Joanne Pearce, (Independent), Joel Putland (United Australia Party), David Gillespie, (National Party), Alexander Simpson (Labor Party), Steve Attkins (Independent), Mark Hornshaw (Liberal Democratic Party), Josephine Cashman, (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) and Karl Attenborough (Australian Greens). Bonny Hills, Lake Cathie, Laurieton, North Haven, Comboyne and Wauchope are in the Lyne electorate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

