newsletters, editors-pick-list, New South Wales Teachers Federation

Port Macquarie Teachers Federation members joined the industrial action in Coffs Harbour today (May 4) calling for more pay and a reduced workload to help manage the teacher staff shortage. The rally was one of two held on the Mid North Coast, with teachers also gathering in Taree. Today's rallies are part of a state-wide strike organised by the NSW Teachers Federation. Some schools closed for the day, and others had minimal supervision for students, with staff walking off the job. New South Wales Teachers Federation country organiser Ian Watson attended the rally in Coffs Harbour and estimated there were around 2000 people taking part. "Teachers are really positive about the action being taken and the hope is for the government to take these issues seriously," he said. "Gathering together and collectively working towards something is what today was about. The government needs to take the steps to address teacher shortages." More than 200 public schools across NSW have closed during the strike, with the NSW Education Department listing 209 schools as "not operating". Port Macquarie primary school teacher and Teachers Federation representative Amy Harland spoke at the Coffs Harbour rally. "Every student in NSW public schools deserves a qualified teacher everyday and for every subject," she said. "So many classes have been split and merged because of the shortage and this issue is just going to get worse. "Teachers go above and beyond everyday, but we can't keep putting students first if teachers are being put last." Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said she was disappointed the industrial action was going ahead when she visited Kempsey West Public School on Tuesday. "I think the industrial action at the moment is pretty disappointing. We've made it clear that we want to support our teachers. We've been able to put in a two and a half per cent pay increase this year in line with the wages policy," she said. "The premier has made it clear that we are looking at these issues as part of the budget." Mr Watson said teachers who gathered in Coffs Harbour heard from a number of local speakers about how the staff shortage is impacting them. "We then live streamed the industrial action taking place in Sydney before marching through town," he said. "This industrial action isn't about increasing salaries. It's about the teacher shortage and providing competitive salaries for new teachers as well as managing the workload to entice current teachers to stay in their position." Further south in Taree, hundreds of teachers from the Manning, Great Lakes and Camden Haven attended the rally at Club Taree. James Langley, president of the Camden Haven Teachers Association, said that the pool of casual teachers available to state schools is so limited that small schools, in particular, are suffering. He gave an example of one small school that could not get a casual teacher for an entire four week block, with remaining teachers forced to work an extra 27 hours a week. "This is destroying the education of students in small schools, that's the kids from the bush getting hurt by teacher shortages," he said. "Where is our National Party supposedly delivering for us? It's not happening. We need the National Party, If they really want to represent these seats, to get down there and start protecting small schools." NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries are the main reasons teachers are leaving the profession. Public sector pay increases have been capped at 2.5 per cent per annum for more than a decade. "Teachers aren't going to back away. A red line has been drawn in the sand and we will continue this campaign if things don't change," Mr Watson said. "We want a guarantee that there will be a qualified teacher in every classroom across NSW." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/cd97fe48-05e4-4880-98fd-4c2a328efc4a.jpg/r8_0_4020_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg