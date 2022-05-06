featured, bream, flathead, Lake Cathie, Hastings River, tailor, blackfish, snapper, mulloway

May on the Mid-North Coast is arguably the premier time of year from an angling perspective. The weather is usually mild, the water temperature still warm, and some of the best angling of the year is on offer no matter where your passion lies. In the estuary, quite a few mullet have now exited various systems up and down the coast, with these fish beginning their annual northward migration. Expect the rest to go with the next cool westerly change, which looks on the cards for this weekend. As is usual for this time year, bream action is first class with terrific numbers of fish active. For those keen on chasing flathead, the entire Hastings system seems to be producing fish, with the flats around Pelican Island fishing very well. Lake Cathie also continues to produce the goods. On the blackfish front, a few fish have been taken from around the breakwalls on both cabbage and weed flies. Hopefully when the water cools a tad the season proper will begin. For mulloway enthusiasts, there are good numbers of school sized fish in the upper reaches, while the presence of mullet in the lower reaches is bound to attract a few much larger models. On the beaches, tailor are now a consistently viable proposition, with most local beaches holding fish. Lures, pilchards and whitebait will all prove successful, as will slab baits fished on or after dark for the odd larger model. Bream numbers have also picked up, with May renowned as the premier month of the year for big bream from the sand. Also on the beaches, a few reasonable whiting remain on offer, although the dart will probably drive you mad at the same time. For those inclined to fish the darker hours, school mulloway remain in solid numbers from most locations, with worms the go for these school sized fish. Now the mullet are migrating, look for the larger fish to shadow these travelling schools. Off the rocks tailor have been consistent, with some solid fish to around 3 kilograms taken from Diamond Head earlier in the week. Bream also remain consistent and should improve considerably over the coming weeks once the bulk of the schools begin to travel the coastline. Drummer are slowly beginning to improve, with the odd solid fish being extracted from Diamond Head, Point Plomer and locally around Shellys. Good numbers of blackfish remain for those keen to throw the float off the stones, with Miners and Lighthouse locally both worth checking out. Offshore, some terrific snapper have been on offer in the 30 to 40 metre depths off Port, with both baits and lures effective. On the pelagic front, Barries Bay has again attracted plenty of interest, with a few Spanish mackerel and quality cobia on offer. There are also plenty of bonito, mac tuna and long tail tuna also about to keep you amused in between the targeted species. Wider out, the FAD is also worth a look for mahi mahi.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/e9953158-9cb2-40d0-a6b9-6b4eb8317069_rotated_270.jpg/r403_1108_3024_2589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg