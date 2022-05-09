Port Macquarie News

Aaron Hagenbach in the running to win Cricket Australia Community Cricket Award

Updated May 9 2022 - 12:25pm, first published 5:00am
Aaron Hagenbach played for Wauchope RSL in 2017/2018.

Mid North Coast Cricket Council secretary Aaron Hagenbach has been named as a national finalist for the technology and media initiative of the year for the Cricket Australia Community Cricket Awards.

