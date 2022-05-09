Mid North Coast Cricket Council secretary Aaron Hagenbach has been named as a national finalist for the technology and media initiative of the year for the Cricket Australia Community Cricket Awards.
In addition to his roles as MNCCC secretary, Covid-19 safety champion, chairperson of the selection sub-committee and child safety officer, Hagenbach administered many technology and media aspects during the cricket season for the MNCCC.
His innovation of the FrogBox live video streaming and social media accounts worked well, as did his ability to coordinate the inaugural MNC T20 cricket gala competition in October-December 2021.
It included 'draft pick' cricket players from Great Lakes and Gloucester right through to Kempsey and South West Rocks, across hundreds of kilometres of the NSW Mid North Coast.
Hagenbach said that the MNC T20 Cricket Gala competition simply would not have been as successful without the support of many volunteers and the players across the community.
The resources provided by Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW also helped as he looked forward to growing the network of volunteers to make the competition bigger and better next season.
"Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW provided fantastic support to our volunteers throughout the season including webinars and document templates, as well as Cricket NSW local officer support, which made the volunteering effort so much easier and allowed us to focus on all the really enjoyable parts of running a competition for the players."
MNCCC Chairperson Paul Dilley, who is also on the North Coastal Zone and Country Cricket NSW Committee of Management, was delighted that one of the many volunteers on the NSW Mid North Coast was nominated for this award.
"It really was a mammoth effort, and extremely courageous, to develop and refine a concept that was originally driven by the cricket players themselves over 12 months ago and ultimately follow it through to create an innovative cricket competition encompassing several cricket associations (including senior and junior participants from over a dozen cricket clubs).
"The use of social media platforms to directly enhance the player experience across such a broad area, and demographic, was so successful it is now helping to pave the way for new opportunities across Country Cricket NSW and Cricket Councils in the North Coastal Zone for next season."
Hagenbach will battle it out with the Western Australia Country Cricket Board when the winner is announced in late May.
The awards ceremony will be streamed on the Cricket Australia Facebook and YouTube Channels from 7pm on May 19.
