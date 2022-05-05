newsletters, editors-pick-list, SES Port Macquarie Unit, NSW Road Crash Rescue Challenge

The SES Port Macquarie Unit have shown they are prepared for any emergency situation after coming away from the NSW Road Crash Rescue Challenge with a second place. The group of six members from the unit travelled to Dubbo to compete in the challenge over the weekend. SES Port Macquarie unit commander Michael Ward was part of the team that participated in the challenge and said it was a chance for members to expand their knowledge and skills. "The challenge was held last year as well but we weren't able to attend because it was right after the March flood. It was also touch and go this year if we would make it to the challenge because we had a bit of work on, but we ended up making it," he said. "The challenge is a chance for professional rescue services to have fun and improve their skills in a controlled environment." The NSW State Road Crash Challenge is designed to replicate road crash rescue scenarios and enable emergency crews to hone their lifesaving skills. The challenge evaluates the current capabilities of NSW SES volunteers, Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters and other state rescue agencies in road crash rescue and related activities in a multi-agency response environment. "There is a real focus on the learning outcomes and best practices when responding to an accident," Mr Ward said. Teams competed in a number of activities during the challenge including a CPR challenge, trauma challenge and a controlled and entrapped rescue. Learning workshops were also held to provide participants with knowledge to bring back to their units. The Port Macquarie SES team came second in the overall section of the challenge for the SES. "I'm glad that we did reasonably well. We pulled our team together about a week before we went so it's good to see we work well together as a team in these types of situations," Mr Ward said. "It allows us to see where we are at as a unit. It's a real credit to the team that we took out there." The skills and knowledge learnt during the challenge will be passed onto other local emergency services. "We will look at holding a professional development day so that we're able to pass these skills and knowledge to not only our other SES members, but all of our local emergency service members in the Port Macquarie-Hastings," Mr Ward said.

