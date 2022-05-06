newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An increased number of Mid North Coast residents are accessing support due to the housing crisis and the high cost of living. Port Macquarie Soup Kitchen co-ordinator Kerri Attenborough-Bourke said people are coming the service who have never sought support previously. "Everyone is welcome," she said. "People think it's only for the vulnerable but it's not, it's open to anybody." Kerri said unfortunately, more people are being forced to live in their cars and via couch surfing, due to the high cost of rental properties. There are others who can't afford to purchase essential items, or pay for their car registration due to majority of their income going towards their weekly rent. The Port Macquarie Soup Kitchen's dine-in service has returned due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Kerri said the service plays an important role, in not only providing people with a hot meal, but also connecting them with social support. "It's about building relationships and trust," she said. Michael Dudley has been accessing support through the Port Macquarie Soup Kitchen for about eight years. Michael has lived in community housing for the past 12 months and rents have increased twice during that period. "Even community housing is getting up there," he said. "Especially if you're a single person on a pension." Michael said he has to budget carefully, as he has a car and also a dog. He credited the kitchen as being a fantastic place, where there's always someone to talk to. Monika Hans has disabilities and has to put money towards seeking medical support, which makes it difficult to afford other essential items. "I have to budget a lot," she said. "It (the kitchen) helps because it gives you a couple of days worth of food. "I can make a big soup out of the vegetables which lasts me a long time." Monika credited the kitchen as being a great way to meet other people. "I made a friend recently here," she said. Monika said all the kitchen's volunteers are fantastic and kind-hearted. Camden Haven Community at 3 chairperson Theo Hazelgrove said more people are accessing their service, due to challenges associated with the housing crisis and high cost of living. The organisation holds a barbecue every Wednesday at 3pm behind Laurieton United Services Club. Along with some free meals that people can take home with them, the group also offers other support resources such as clothes and blankets at the weekly event. Mr Hazelgrove said the high cost of rental properties has resulted in more people becoming homeless in the Camden Haven. As a result, people have been forced to live with their families or friends, live out of their cars or find shelter on the street. "We know of two families who are living in motor vehicles," Mr Hazelgrove said. "There are 23 cases altogether in motor vehicles." Mr Hazelgrove said the financial pressure can also take a toll on relationships. "There's so much stress on their marriage and relationship, which results in a breakdown there as well," he said. On Tuesday, May 3 the official cash rate was raised by the Reserve Bank by 0.25 percentage points to be 0.35 per cent. Mr Hazelgrove said this will cause some homeowners to readjust their standard of living and finances to pay for their mortgage. The organisation estimates over 100 families will require food assistance in the Camden Haven over winter. Donations of food, or money can be made at the Kew Corner Store. All non-perishable food is suitable. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/59abde84-862a-4b93-8c76-4211c5c9cdd3.jpg/r4_0_1278_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg