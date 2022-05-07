newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Harry Harris is a man who knows his shoes. The Port Macquarie resident has collected over 200 pairs of thongs which have been signed by celebrities. It was natural for him to therefore collect shoes and deliver them to people who had been impacted by the floods in northern NSW. "I just wanted to help somehow," he said. "Shoes are expensive and I know my wife has got a thousand pairs, so she'd be upset if she lost all hers." Mr Harris has previously helped rebuild a person's home when Brisbane was impacted by floods in 2011. Mr Harris, who is a support worker at IMAGE House (part of community Services at St Agnes' Care & Lifestyle), reached out to the Parish's communications team to ask for help to organise the drive. He was blown away by the response of the community, who not only donated shoes but other essential items including nappies, cleaning products and nappies. In April, Mr Harris travelled with his two daughters to deliver the donated shoes and items to Woodburn, Casino and Lismore. He estimated 800 pairs of shoes were delivered. Mr Harris was sad to see the impact of the flood waters on people's homes and businesses. "In Casino every house in every street had damaged belongings piled up on their front lawns," he said. "The banks of the river have completely eroded, while picnic areas and walkways have washed away." Mr Harris believes it will be a long road ahead to full recovery after the natural disaster. "I think the people up there are tough but it's hard to rebuild from scratch," he said. In Lismore, Mr Harris and his daughters met with the staff from Koori Mail. The Koori Mail is a fortnightly national newspaper reporting on the issues that matter to Aboriginal and Torres Strait people. "When we pulled up in the van we were greeted with hugs and handshakes from the beautiful Bundjalung People," he said. "They were so grateful for the donations - the three of us felt their warmth and gratitude. "It was a proud and rewarding moment." A cafe owner at Woodburn became emotional when Mr Harris handed over the donated items. "He cried and hugged me," Mr Harris said. Mr Harris said people are lucky to live in Australia. "We've always looked after our mates," he said. "I'm proud of our young people who drop everything to help others as well." Mr Harris is hoping to continue to grow his signed collection of thongs, given that COVID-19 restrictions are easing at festivals and events. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/b8c9a48b-c5f0-44ae-9df1-5d40b92311ce.jpg/r0_331_4032_2609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg