Our community is all too familiar with the devastating impacts of natural disasters. When natural disasters happen, processing the damage of the event, and understanding the true toll it takes on people's lives in the days, weeks and months afterwards, can be very difficult. There is something worse than a natural disaster - and that is not being prepared ahead of time. This is why we are hosting Community Preparedness days in our region, to assist in people's planning and preparation for future emergency scenarios. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is hosting fun and educational family friendly events across the LGA. Key emergency service personnel will be available to talk to people about disaster management, providing expert advice about preparing for disaster scenarios before they happen, and what to do during and after they occur. Children can enjoy a fun day out, playing games, staying entertained with music, jumping castles and terrain training obstacle courses. You can even watch live demonstrations and view displays of equipment and resources available to help make sure your household is equipped with all the information you need to stay safe. I would encourage people to familiarise themselves with the Emergency Hub landing page and Disaster Dashboard on council's website: pmhc.nsw.gov.au/Residents/Emergency-information before attending. This is a great resource that shows service outages, and prioritises the resolution of service issues impacting welfare and safe access. Emergencies can happen at any time and it's important to prepare, know where to find help, and how to stay updated. Residents do not need to register for the Community Preparedness Days, they can simply show up at any one of the below locations. Community Preparedness Days We can't wait to see you there.

