newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wet weather over the summer months hasn't dampened boating activities for Port Macquarie-Hastings residents and visitors to the area. Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said crews have been averaging at least one or two rescues each week. "These rescues aren't always out at sea, they're sometimes in the river," he said. "A lot of the time it's simple things such as motors not starting or running out of fuel while out on the water." Marine Rescue Port Macquarie assisted in nine rescues over the Easter school holiday break. "These rescues were similar and were instances where people ran out of fuel or hadn't kept up maintenance on their vessel," Mr Davies said. State-wide, Marine Rescue is on track to match or exceed the total number of rescues recorded in the 2020-21 boating season. Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said 60 per cent of all boating rescues were due to preventable incidents like engine failure, flat batteries and running out of fuel. "The warmer weather over recent weeks has drawn many to the state's coastline and waterways and there are simple precautions every boater can take to reduce the risk of running into trouble," Ms Cooke said. "Taking the time to prepare your vessel, having the necessary safety equipment on board and boating safely when you do hit the water can make the difference between a great day out and a potentially life-threatening emergency." Mr Davies said the community has been more aware of boating safety and rules. "The local community has been really good with logging on with Marine Rescue when they go out on their boat. We've found that many rescues are to people who are visiting the area and maybe haven't used their boat in a long time," he said. "Simply not servicing a boat regularly can lead to issues out on the water." Marine Rescue is also urging boaters to log on using the Marine Rescue app or on their marine radios using VHF Channel 16. "We had one rescue where the person didn't log on and didn't tell us where they were going. Their motor failed so they had no power to radio us and they managed to call us but then their phone died," Mr Davies said. "We didn't know where to start looking." Fortunately the Marine Rescue Port Macquarie crew found the boat after a couple of hours searching. "It could have been a longer ordeal if we started looking in the wrong area," Mr Davies said. "Logging on and letting us know how long you will be out on the water can be really helpful if you need rescuing or assistance." Marine Rescue Commissioner Stacey Tannos said it's a simple way to ensure your safety while out on the water. "It's vital that boaters get their vessels regularly serviced and take the time to properly plan their day out on the water to minimise the likelihood of a serious incident occurring," she said. "One of the best way boaters can stay safe on the water is to log on with their local Marine Rescue base. Logging on means that if you don't log off as expected, we will come searching for you, saving vital seconds if you are incapacitated in an emergency and cannot call for help." The official boating season runs from October 1 to Anzac Day. Key statistics for the 2021-22 boating season are as follows: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/297da287-6fc3-4df3-a9cd-918b1cff99b4.jpg/r1_0_1275_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg