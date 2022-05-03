newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Thousands of Mid North Coast public school teachers are expected to walk off the job on Wednesday, May 4 to call for changes to their pay, high workloads and growing teacher shortages. The strike comes after the NSW Teachers Federation voiced frustrations that negotiations with the government had stalled. "The failure of the NSW Government to sit down with the profession to address the current teacher shortage," New South Wales Teachers Federation country organiser Ian Watson said. "The government, at this time, is refusing to even negotiate with the union." Strikes are on at the Coffs Harbour Showground, Coffs Harbour from 10am and to the south, at Club Taree, Taree from 9.30am. Mr Watson said not enough teachers were being recruited and teachers were leaving the profession because their workload had increased and salaries were uncompetitive. "Around 50 per cent of teachers leave the profession in their first five years," he said. "A recent poll of 10,000 NSW teachers showed that 73 per cent of teachers believe they don't have enough time to do all of the work they need to do. "There's crippling workloads which lead to huge burn outs and as a result, thousands are leaving the profession early." Mr Watson said students are choosing to train in other professions which offer a better salary than teaching. "Most concerning is over the past five years there's been a 30 per cent reduction in people entering teacher training." "The salary is just not competitive." Premier Dominic Perrottet said he's made it clear to the federation, that they will work through the issues raised. He said parents have a right to be frustrated about the strike, given the past two years have been disruptive to education. NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said the Premier has failed students, their parents, and the teaching profession. "If we don't pay teachers what they are worth, we won't get the teachers we need," he said. "The profession is now left with no alternative but to act in the interest of our students and our profession, and take industrial action. "One of the most fundamental roles of a government is to ensure there is a qualified teacher in every classroom with the time and support to meet the needs of each child." According to the federation, as of February, there were a total of 2383 permanent vacancies across 1251 schools in NSW. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

