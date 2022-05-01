featured,

Sarah Crowley claimed her first-ever Ironman Australia title in Port Macquarie despite Rebecca Clarke's best efforts on May 1. Crowley (9:06:04) gave her New Zealand challenger a headstart in the swim, before she overcame mechanical issues - and a bit of drizzle - to prove too strong over the back half of the race. The Queenslander, who has twice finished third at the Ironman World Championships cemented her status as one of the world's top triathletes after an epic battle with the Kiwi. "It's such a historic event in Australia and it's my first [full distance] Ironman here, so I'm super proud of my effort today and it sits along nicely with my Oceania championship in Cairns," Crowley said. Crowley said Clarke (9:07:11) pushed her all the way. "That was one of the hardest races I've ever had to do to win. Full credit to Bec for being there all day and putting the pressure on," she said. "I think we probably raced one of the fastest times ever on this course so we were really going for it all day. I'm really ecstatic with the victory." Crowley admitted she found the Port Macquarie course fun and challenging, but there was never a dull moment. "It's got so much character that there's always something to keep you entertained the whole time. I was having a good time," she said. "I found the run really hard especially the section out the back [Settlement Point] because we had quite a strong headwind coming back into town. There was a big disparity between your outbound running pace and inbound running pace." Clarke said early on she had to overcome a wrong turn, but overall she was pleased with her race. "I did a marathon PB and took it to Kona so I couldn't ask for more and it's always satisfying to get second to a class athlete," she said. "I was getting excited at a few points, but I started to really hurt with about 16 or 17 kays to go and it was then about making it to the end in one piece."

