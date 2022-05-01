news, latest-news,

Tim van Berkel has some ground to make up if he is to claim his first-ever Ironman Australia title. The Port Macquarie product currently trails race leader Josh Amberger by five and a half minutes after the 3.8-kilometre swim and 180-kilometre bike ride in Port Macquarie. Amberger completed the course in 4.30.39 ahead of van Berkel (4.32.47) and Ben Phillips (4.35.52). Amberger has never previously won an Ironman Australia title. In the female division, Sarah Crowley reeled in New Zealander Rebecca Clarke at the 105-kilometre mark on the bike. It looks like being a race between Crowley and Clarke with third-placed Courtney Gilfillan 10 minutes further back. Clarke had held a two-minute lead after the swim leg before Crowley went to work and went up a gear in the bike leg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/a25e3046-492f-43e8-ad9e-bb05460c902e.JPG/r0_253_1835_1290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg