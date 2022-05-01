news, latest-news,

Josh Amberger lived up to his reputation as an Ironman Australia superfish as he had built up a commanding four-minute lead over the chasing pack after the 3.8-kilometre swim leg in Port Macquarie on May 1. Amberger emerged from the Hastings River in a time of 48.56 with Tim van Berkel (52.58), Ben Phillips (53.00) and Tim Reed (53.03) all following in behind. In the women's division, New Zealand's Rebecca Clarke (53.00) had created a two-minute lead over Sarah Crowley (55.06) and Courtney Gilfillan (55.06). Clarke showed once again why she is one of the strongest swimmers in the sport, finishing the swim in 53:00, over two minutes clear of Sarah Crowley, with Courtney Gilfillan just behind in third. Moya Johansson was the fourth female to finish the swim, with Shannon Sutton fifth. More than 3000 competitors took to the course across both full-distance and half-distance events after COVID and floods had forced the postponement of the event over the last three years. While there is still a long way to go, very little separated both the top pro male and top pro female athletes as they exited the water to start the bike leg. What happens from here in the 35th anniversary of Ironman Australia?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/ac6e9568-902d-45c0-b045-e9dc84af38b0.JPG/r2_285_2783_1856_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg