Port Thunder took a little while to get going as they eased past Taree Sharks 6-3 in their Mid North Coast Hockey League women's fixture on Saturday. The competition is contested by clubs from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings hockey associations. Bella McCullagh and Ella Davis both scored a double, while captain Sophie Collings and Zara Ferguson all found the back of the net as Thunder recorded their first win of the season. Thunder banged in three goals in the second quarter following a scoreless opening quarter that saw them take a 3-0 lead in to halftime. The Sharks then surged early in the second half before Thunder regained the ascendancy. Collings said it was a pleasing bounce-back after their opening-round 3-0 defeat last weekend. "You don't want to be going throughout the season with no wins," she said. As is expected to be the case throughout most of the season, Thunder's disjointed preparation meant they needed time to settle into their groove. Collings said it was mainly due to a large number of the playing squad being university students who can't commit to playing every week. "When we have a lot of the uni girls away, we lose some of that guidance on the field," she said. "You practice stuff for one game and then you nail it and the next game you have a couple of players stepping up from B-grade which makes it hard on the coaches. "But it was good to get a win on the board." The Thunder captain said it was pleasing that her team managed to wrestle back some control of the game when the Sharks challenged them early in the second half. "For a lot of us at the moment it's about the hockey fitness," she said. "We're losing our legs because we don't have as many subs at the moment so we're not getting the break we want to be able to keep going."

