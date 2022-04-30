featured,

Opposition coaches Ethan Hyde and Ben Kirkland echoed each other's thoughts after Kendall outlasted Beechwood 10-0 in the Hastings League Bain Cup pre-season final on Saturday (April 30). How good is it to have the footy back. "It's been a long pre-season; the boys are in there and it was finally good to get a game," Kirkland said. "The goalposts kept moving and we couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're here now." The Blues did it the hard way after they played a large portion of the second half with two players in the sin-bin which Hyde said they would need to address quickly. "Discipline is looking to be an early problem for us," he said. "I think we had three off in the first game and then the two off in the grand final - one for dissent which we spoke about. "We'll address that on Tuesday but it's good to know that when we're short on players we can still aim up in defence." In a match played at times in heavy rain the Blues spent most of the second 40 minutes camped in their own half. "We had our backs against the wall most of the second half and kept aiming up and that's what it's all about. They should be very happy," Hyde said. Kendall's playing squad featured a number of former Group 3 rugby league players including Ethan's brother Josh and Ricky Arnell. "We kept it in the bloodlines ... we recruited well and definitely called in a few favours," Hyde said. Shamrocks trio Chaise Brock, Nath Nicholls and Max Ward were impressive while Harry Hanley was also strong in his first hit-out for the club. "We'll improve off that. We'll be better for the run and the longer the year goes the better we'll get," coach Kirkland said. "It's (the footy season) finally here so everyone's keen. It's a good time of year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

