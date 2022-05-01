All systems go as Ironman Australia prepares for a start

featured,

More than 3000 athletes are set to take to the water from 6am on Sunday when the Ironman Australia and Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie events get underway. This year's race will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ironman Australia with the event returning for the first time since 2019. Ironman Oceania managing director Geoff Meyer said the team was looking forward to welcoming athletes, their families and supporters back to the region. "We can't wait to see thousands of athletes back on the start line this Sunday for the 35th anniversary National Storage Ironman Australia," Meyer said. "This event has been a long time coming for so many people and we're thrilled that we can finally hold this event which holds such an important place in the history of the sport in Australia. "Ironman Australia is not only an important event for our athletes but it's also incredibly important to the region and with more than 3,000 athletes racing, along with their families and friends who are travelling with them, it's set to be a great weekend for all involved," he said. "I look forward to seeing athletes make their way across the finish line on Sunday and achieving their goals." Port Macquarie Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said the return of Ironman in 2022 signals the revival of major events in the region. "April has really shone new life into our region, with an influx of visitors travelling over Easter and the school holidays, with many choosing to holiday right through to the ANZAC Day long weekend," Mayor Pinson said. "But this welcome interest and much needed investment in our local economy doesn't end there, with one of our region's biggest events - Ironman - returning after a two-year break." Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said it is incredibly pleasing that Ironman Australia and Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie are finally going to take place after a two-year hiatus. "Idyllic Port Macquarie has hosted the pinnacle of endurance racing since 2006. This year, competitors and organisers will celebrate the 35th year of Ironman Australia, an incredible achievement," he said. "I wish all those competing in both the Ironman Australia and Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie the best of luck." Athletes taking on National Storage IRONMAN Australia will contest a 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run, with those racing National Storage IRONMAN 70.3 Port Macquarie will face a 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.

