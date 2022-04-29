newsletters, editors-pick-list, Port Macquarie Pink Ladies, United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW, North East Region Zone Day, Win Secombe

Port Macquarie Pink Ladies have been recognised for their contribution to hospitals and community health centres at the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW's (UHA) recent North East Region Zone Day. Port Macquarie Pink Ladies received a certificate of appreciation for supporting Port Macquarie Base Hospital and Port Macquarie Community Health Centre. Donated equipment amounted to more than $10,000 and included vital signs monitors and wheelchairs. The volunteers of the UHA of NSW North Eastern Region met in Nambucca Heads to celebrate and honour their service to public hospitals throughout the Mid North Coast. About 50 delegates from UHA and Pink Ladies branches at Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Bellingen, BowraMacksville, Nambucca, Kempsey, Wauchope and Port Macquarie attended the forum where their collective and individual efforts were honoured. Special guests included Mid North Coast Local Health District Governing Board Chair Professor Heather Cavanagh, Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey, Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban and Macksville District Hospital Executive Officer/Director of nursing Andrew Bailey. Professor Cavanagh said the Health District was in awe of the volunteers. "In the past financial year alone, you've devoted an enormous 42,956 hours to support our health facilities, our staff and patients - which is a remarkable effort, considering the impacts of COVID on volunteer services," she said. "You've gifted an astronomical $264,431 worth of medical equipment and patient comfort items, that have made an incredible difference to our staff and services, and you've done all this with dignity, grace and tenacity. "We thank you for sticking with us... through difficult days, weeks and months. And we want you to know we need you more than ever, and so do our patients." The North Eastern Regional Representative to the state executive of the UHA, Dee Hunter, was also present to make several special presentations, including two life membership awards to Bellingen's Irene Chesterman and Wauchope's Win Secombe. The UHA's highest honour was bestowed on both volunteers in 2021 and 2020 but COVID-19 restrictions meant both presentations were postponed due to the UHA state conferences being cancelled. Ms Hunter acknowledged the challenges of the past two years, due to the pandemic and natural disasters, but added there was much to celebrate as well. "Times have not been easy for us over the past couple of years and it is admirable that we have managed to keep in touch with our members, continue fundraising even though this may have been more difficult than previous years, and still support our local hospitals," Ms Hunter said. "At this forum we have had many reasons to celebrate. We congratulated two of our long serving members, Irene Chesterman and Win Secombe for becoming Life Members. "And most importantly, we have finally managed to gather together for our forum after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID and the 2021 forum was attended by only a small number of members due to major floods."

