72-year-old Sally Wallace hopes to tick a major milestone off her bucket list when she lines up for the 35th anniversary of Ironman Australia in Port Macquarie on Sunday. If you had asked Sally two years ago whether she'd finish her first ever Ironman, a 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and 42.2km run, her answer would have been resolute - yes. However, now, two Ironman Australia postponements and some health complications later, she is feeling a little less confident. But, despite her concerns, she is determined to make it to the swim start and give herself every chance to finish her one and only IRONMAN. Sally only took up triathlon at the age of 64 but following a rapid ascent in the sport, went on to represent the green and gold of Australia at the 2016 and 2018 ITU World Championships in the Sprint and Standard triathlon distances. Though initially competing over shorter distances, Sally set her sights on what she called the 'epitome of doing a tri' - an Ironman - after supporting her son at Ironman Australia in 2017. Sally was in great shape to tackle the event in 2020 but following its first postponement suffered a pulmonary embolism. And so, heading into the event in 2021 Sally had made the decision to reduce the distance and moved into Ironman 70.3 Australia. Then, that too was postponed. Fast forward to 2022, Sally has overcome the effects of the pulmonary embolism and is readying herself to take on an Ironman once more. She is putting in around 17 hours of training a week in preparation for May, despite currently battling March syndrome, where the red blood cells in her feet are being crushed. In usual circumstances, the main solution would be to stop running but with Sally's goal now in touching distance, her haematologist has agreed to keep her going with a couple of infusions until May. With COVID and lockdowns disrupting training and March syndrome limiting her ability to run, Sally says her goal for Ironman Australia is simply to give it her best shot. "I've doubts that I will finish in the time. I think if it had been in 2020, when I was really fit, I knew I would finish because I was running reasonably well at the time as well," she said. "But my aim now, if I can do the swim and the bike under the cut off, is to just see what happens in the run. "It was more if I didn't do it this year then I'd never do it, because I'll be 72 and body-wise I think I've pushed far enough. Whatever happens on the day happens, and I will've given it my all and that's the main thing." Sally isn't doing this for the personal kudos or recognition, she's doing this for herself and to prove that age really is just a number when it comes to what the human body and mind is capable of. "If I don't finish, there will be a few people that will be upset for me which I don't really want because you're not defeated doing this sort of stuff. It's putting it out there and saying yes, I can do this and if you put your mind to things, people can achieve so much more than they think they can. "It's not the finish, it's not the medal, it's the staying fit and healthy, staying away from the health system if you can, and just living life to the fullest as much as you can, while you can."

