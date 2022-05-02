news, latest-news,

Hastings Valley Vikings have appeared in the last six grand finals - it would have been seven if not for the statewide lockdown last year - so whatever they're doing is working. But with such a sustained period of dominance comes the risk of complacency and staleness. Vikings president David Barnes has been involved with the club for more than two decades and this season he admitted he had never seen more fresh faces arrive at pre-season training. He felt it could be the breath of fresh air that sustains the club and the push for more premierships. "Since the start [of the club] there's been a few [players] who rolled in, but over the last 10-15 years the numbers of new faces we're getting and registering are a lot more than we've had previously," he said. "I think the name of the Vikings does get out there and it's spreading. "People come to town and whether they know someone or their friends friend knows someone, it's all about the Vikings brand." Those fresh faces would keep players who have been with the club for many years on their toes as battle for positions in the top grade heats up throughout the season. "Players get comfortable in their positions and the coach can be happy with that," Barnes said. "But then when someone comes in and is pushed in their position which gets them to training, then it starts people being committed to try and keep their spot."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/59617996-bd2f-4f7f-b6e1-c4ee6ef44d9f.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg