The grey cloud that hovered over Port Macquarie's ability to retain future NSW State Cup touch football carnivals appears to be lifting. And while there is still a lot of work to be done, Port Touch Association president Wayne Prince is entitled to feel growingly optimistic. Six weeks ago he enlisted the help of a groundsman who works with curator Tom Parker at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a bid to solve the Tuffins Lane drainage issues. These issues have plagued the venue for more than two decades. Following the visit, Prince became quietly confident they had come up with a solution that would make the fields playable 90 per cent of the time. It remains unknown who will foot the cost of the work which is anticipated to run into the millions, but Prince felt it would be money well spent. "They said [the works] will fix the problem 90 per cent of the time and for the other 10 per cent it doesn't matter what you do you're not going to fix it," Prince said. "At 90 per cent I'm comfortable that will be sufficient enough for us to retain the State Cup and make the grounds good enough for us to play on the vast majority of the time." Several options had been flagged - including the construction of a large drain that ran the width of the fields, caught airport runway run-off and diverted the water elsewhere. Another idea that was floated included building the fields up above the flood level. But the third and perhaps best alternative is to dig pits, run by pumps, underneath the fields which would allow the water to drain away. "If we have a major downpour in the morning, those pumps will have us playing by lunchtime," Prince said. "It's not so much lifting the fields, but digging the pits in. It will cost into the very low millions, very low." While no-one has come to the party to fund the project as yet, Prince remained confident "something will happen". "What that something will be I'm still not sure, but I'm comfortable with the price we've been quoted," Prince said. "The guy that we've got doing it has done a lot of work in the past for council so I think they should be comfortable with his work. "Everything is in place apart from the funding and that's obviously the main component, but I'm comfortable that once we get an election out of the way I'm comfortable that we'll be able to get the money from one source or another." Mr Prince said they just needed a bit of a hand with funding and "away we go". Port Macquarie-Hastings Council were contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/b4b5d446-1baa-4f3c-9d46-b8747cfefcbd.jpg/r0_322_4714_2985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg