THE start of the Group Three Junior Rugby League season has been put on hold for a week with the competition now to kickoff on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. Matches were to start this weekend, with girls' league tag on Friday evening and the remaining grades on Saturday. "Group Three Junior Rugby League's directors, in consultation with MidCoast Council and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, made the decision to call round one a washout round and move it to July 16,'' Group Three JRL president Warren Blissett explained. "Our current advice is that only Tuncurry may be open for play.'' However, Mr Blissett said there are no plans to extend the season, with semi-finals due to start the weekend of August 12, 13 and 14. Girls' league tag grand finals will be at Laurieton on Friday, September 2 with the under 10 to 12 grades at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium on Saturday, September 3 and the under 13s to 16s at Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry on Sunday, September 4. For the first time since 2015 Gloucester Magpies will be represented in the junior league. The Magpies will play in the under nine and 11 competitions. This follows the success of 'Project Magpie' conducted by the junior league in Gloucester late last year. This included skills and coaching clinics conducted in the town. "We did have three teams, but we didn't have enough players for under sevens,'' Mr Blissett said. "But I would have been happy with one side, so two's a bonus. It gives us a base to work on for next year.'' Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

