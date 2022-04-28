featured,

The support staff will be out in force on Sunday as Tim van Berkel aims to climb to the top of the podium at Ironman Australia Port Macquarie. Van Berkel has never won the event before with a second-place finish in 2012 the closest he has been to scaling arguably Australia's toughest triathlon mountain. His second-place finish a decade ago was also the last time he competed in the town where he spent a decade growing up. Five-year-old son Hendrix will watch on from the sidelines as his dad puts his body through a torturous 3.8-kilometre swim, followed by a 180-kilometre cycle and then a 42.2-kilometre marathon run. Mum Jo and dad Mick will also be keen spectators as the 37-year-old aims to improve on two seventh-place, one fourth-place, one third-place and one second-place finish in the Hastings over the years. "I grew up watching this event and I started my Ironman career here in 2007 so it's a race that I'm very passionate about," van Berkel said. "I've got a west Australian title, I've got an Asia-Pacific title and the only title I haven't got to my name yet is Ironman Australia so I'll be really hungry for that title." Van Berkel admitted victory in the 35th anniversary of the event in Port Macquarie would mean the world to him and it would put it up there alongside his greatest achievements. He grew up watching the race as an up-and-coming athlete and is well aware of its history. "To do it here, where I lived for 10 years, in front of family and friends, would mean the world to me because I'm getting into the later parts of my career," he said. "This is one race that I've always really wanted to win [so] to win this in the later part of my career would mean the world to me." Van Berkel admitted he was a more rounded athlete in 2022 than he was when he finished second on the podium in 2012 when he was last in Port Macquarie. He felt the race would come down to his favoured run leg although he knew it could be won and lost in the gruelling 180-kilometre cycle leg. "What let me down in 2012 was my bike and I've improved my bike since 2012 so I hope that's going to be my weapon on the weekend," he said. "The run is my strength and I'm pretty confident in that." Number one seed Josh Amberger appears to be the man standing between van Berkel and top spot. "Josh is probably one of the world's best Ironman swims so I know I'm going to lose some time to him in the swim," van Berkel said. "Hopefully I can limit that gap, limit my losses and then get to work on the bike. "I'm pumped to be back here racing and I've got my young fella here, he's watching this weekend [and] the folks are going to be out so the motivation is real high to have a cracker of a race."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/fff9a566-6d89-4776-a422-3f4f20bba962.JPG/r202_405_2745_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg