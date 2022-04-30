news, latest-news,

Trish Davies is halfway through her pursuit of ticking off a parkrun bucket list item - completing events at locations around Australia which begin with every letter of the alphabet except 'X'. And now she has bought a campervan and is on long-service leave, the Port Macquarie parkrun director is taking the opportunity to complete the job over the next three months. Saturday week will be her last local parkrun for a while. "I've got about 13 letters to go so it won't take that long. I'm keen to get to Zillmere in Brisbane because that's a 'Z'. You can get every letter except 'X'," she said. "It's all over the world, that's the thing. Once I get the Australian ones done then I'm going to go international. I've already done one in England and then I'm keen to do a bit of travelling overseas and do a few more." In total, Davies has done almost 300 parkruns in Port Macquarie - either as a runner or as a volunteer. "I've done 154 Port Macquarie ones (as a runner) and 125 as a volunteer; I do a lot of volunteering. I love volunteering," she said. And despite being one of the most well-known faces out on the parkrun course, Davies doesn't see herself as fitting of the legend status. "Not at all, maybe a local legend," she laughed. The 2019 parkrun Hero of the Year is still waiting for the right time to travel to Bushy Park after the pandemic put an end to her trip to the place where parkrun originated. "I haven't gone yet; I'm waiting for COVID to settle down and I'll probably go next year." And while the next three months will see her clock up the kilometres on the campervan, there is no interest in not returning to Port Macquarie. She still has plans to take up her role as director again when she returns. "Absolutely I'll be back in Port Macquarie because I want to do the City To Surf in August and then my plan is to head down south and go to Tasmania and finish the lap of Australia," she said. "I've been a run director for a while and it's really hard to give that up, but I've given that up so I can do all this other stuff. "When I'm back after tripping around I'll definitely be back as a run director ... most definitely." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

