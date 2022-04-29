featured, flathead, Hastings River, Port Macquarie, Lake Cathie, bream, blackfish, mulloway, fishing

Usually by the time Anzac Day arrives, we have had our first cool westerly winds of the year. This year, the ever present La Nina weather cycle seems to have delayed their onset, but the winter angling season is beginning to kick into gear on the Mid-North Coast regardless. In the estuaries, bream numbers and quality remain excellent, and should only further improve over the coming weeks. Mullet fillets, gut baits and yabbies will all be worth throwing. Both Port Macquarie breakwalls have been fishing well, as have upriver locations on the Hastings, now the water has begun to clear somewhat from the constant rain. On the blackfish front, numbers have picked up noticeably, with cabbage and weed flies successful. The Port breakwalls are certainly worth a look, while rumour has it Lake Cathie is also holding some nice fish. Further upriver, flathead numbers remain solid with whitebait and lures working well, while the odd late season whiting remain on offer in Lake Cathie, as well as around Blackmans Point and Limeburners. On the mulloway front, there are terrific numbers of juvenile fish in the upper Hastings which is great to see. And with plenty of mullet now massing in the lower reaches, no doubt there will be some much larger models shadowing them. Mud crab numbers also remain quite active in the Hastings and the lower section of the Maria River, although it is disappointing to hear repeated stories of trap raiding and theft. On the beaches, bream numbers remain above average with all stretches of sand holding fish in varying degrees. Pipis and mullet strips have been working well, while those using beach worms continue to score some nice whiting. Tailor numbers have picked up noticeably, too, with best reports from south of Port Macquarie. On the mulloway front, there are plenty of school-sized fish about with Lake Cathie and Grants Beach fishing consistently. Look for the better sized models to show up in numbers once more mullet start to travel. Off the rocks, tailor numbers remain solid with some nice fish to around two kilograms taken from most headlands. Those throwing either surface poppers or garfish have been getting the better quality fish. Drummer numbers are picking up nicely with the season beginning to shape up well and will improve once the water cools a few more degrees. Also on offer have been some nice bream and blackfish, with Shelly Beach fishing well and Plomer to the north. Offshore, snapper numbers have been quite solid with charter boats finding nice fish over the past week. Along with the snapper, the odd quality pearl perch has also been on offer. On the pelagic front, good news for mackerel enthusiasts Wider out the FAD is holding some reasonable mahi mahi.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/6d068320-6420-4e6f-af1c-2010e9661c2e.jpg/r0_130_4032_2408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg