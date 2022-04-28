news, latest-news,

In his first race in seven months, Bonny Hills teenager Cooper Barnes registered his first-ever top 10 finish on March 24. He had previously only competed in three other races as part of the Queensland state circuit. In New South Wales drivers have to be 16 years old to compete. With border closures bringing a premature end to his 2021 motorsport season, the 15-year-old experienced everything in his return to the driver's seat in Queensland. Barnes eventually finished a respectable ninth out of 42 drivers despite falling back to 16th at one stage from his original 11th place on the starting grid. "I got a bit greedy and then speared off the track," he admitted. "But I was so proud because I've never been able to see the front people so finally I got to see them." He conceded it felt surreal on any race day because he is normally the youngest competitor in the field, but he also looked forward to the challenge. "It's so weird because when I get out of the car there's all these older guys that are getting out too and I'm one of the youngest (in the race)," he said. This weekend he heads to Phillip Island in Victoria - a track he has never driven on before let alone raced. "I've only driven on it in my simulator so it's going to be a lot different," he said. Mum Penny said it was admirable that a 15-year-old could still reach speeds of up to 160 kilometres an hour and still have control over a motor vehicle. "We've been watching YouTube videos of other races in this series (at Phillip Island) just because he's never been there," she said. "It's to see what gear they're in at what part of the track." Barnes eventually wants to make it in the V8 Supercars Series although he hasn't put any timeframe on when he would like that to happen. The youngster raced Go Karts until he was 13 before he decided to progress to driving cars. Dad Jamie said his son preferred the Supercar style of racing compared to Formula One which is where most Karters progressed to. "Formula One is around a one-in-one-million chance of getting in and he's never been interested in that," he said. The Camden Haven teenager holds a Motorsport Australia licence which allows him to race north of the border against some drivers which have more than 30 years of driving experience on him. As a result, the youngster can't get his full licence, but he can compete against some of the best drivers around the country. And so far he's making a good fist of it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/d201fb63-cf83-4d29-b53d-fb37e0ce3e00.JPG/r0_258_2784_1831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg