Council pushes ahead with planning for new aquatic centre

newsletters, editors-pick-list, pool, aquatic centre, Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Planning for a new aquatic centre in Port Macquarie will move to the next stage after councillors endorsed the development of a detailed business case for the complex. Four design options will form the basis of a business case report which will determine the most economically viable option to construct and operate the new complex. The new aquatic centre, planned for Macquarie Park in Gordon Street, is set to replace the ageing Port Macquarie Olympic Pool. Port Macquarie Aquatic Centre Committee convener Greg Freeman supports the council moving to a business case assessment. "Fundamentally, we want to see the replacement and enhancement of what we have got as the highest priority," he said. He said they thought there was a lot of business potential with Sydney squads coming to train at a new pool. "It's not crazy to think if we build a really good facility we might get it used in the lead-up to the Brisbane Olympics," Mr Freeman said. He said it was a balance between the opportunity presented and the obligation to the community to come up with an affordable project. Port Macquarie mum Alice Klein visits the pool regularly with her children, three-year-old Max and Ingrid, aged one. She described the current facility as a "proper country pool" but is supportive of the council moving to a business case for a new facility. Ms Klein said pools attracted an intergenerational mix of people from children to the elderly. A timeline for the new aquatic centre construction is yet to be determined, and will be subject to future funding and development approvals. The design options include key elements put forward by the community following a public exhibition period in 2021. The community noted a desire for the inclusion of a 25-metre pool, an outdoor 50-metre pool, a single access point into the facility and compliant diving and water polo components, which were not part of the original design. These new elements have been included into the four slightly varied alterations, all of which will proceed to a detailed business case. Cr Rachel Sheppard said the community would need to be mindful of the balance between getting what we wanted and needed, and the costs involved. She said when the business case came back, there would be some hard decisions to make. The council's group manager community, Lucilla Marshall, said the key consideration at this point of the project was to understand what elements should be included in the contemporary facility. A business case report, once finalised, will be tabled at a council meeting recommending a preferred option be endorsed for concept design and development application. Ms Marshall said council had allocated a funding commitment to undertake the demand analysis, options assessment, concept design, the business case and prepare the development application, however additional funding would be required to finalise detailed design and for facility construction. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/2495f6b9-7f4e-4050-85cb-d6d5cacad6b9.JPG/r323_421_3522_2228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg