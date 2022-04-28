newsletters, editors-pick-list, Invictus Games, Port Macquarie, wheelchair rugby, Prince Harry

Andrew Tebbit is on a high. The 46-year-old has just returned to Port Macquarie from The Hague after competing in his first Invictus Games - an experience he describes as "phenomenal". Not only was he part of Australia's bronze medal-winning wheelchair rugby team, he also came back from a shaky start in the exacting archery event, to finish an admirable 26th out of 44 competitors. His wife Angela and youngest son Ranen, 15, were there to cheer him on in the play-off for bronze against France, and to see him receive his medal from Games founder, Prince Harry. "I didn't expect he would be presenting," he said. "He put the medal around our necks and gave us a hug. And there were a lot [of hugs] to give out. "He said 'good job' and 'congratulations'. He's pretty down to earth." Mr Tebbit, who now joins Bonny Hills' Matt Model as an Invictus Games medalist, says the feeling in the stadium was "phenomenal". "At my lowest, I never thought that would be me. It was such a high. The atmosphere as we rolled out, it was just an uplifting feeling." Despite having one hip replacement, with another one likely, he's already set his sights on the 2023 Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, and wants to add cycling, indoor rowing, discus and shotput to his schedule. He also hopes to compete in track events - funds permitting. "I hope to get my hands on a race chair, but they start at $10,000," he said. Mr Tebbit joined the Australian Army in 2000 as a combat engineer and served in East Timor in 2002 and 2006. He also spent two years providing explosive ordnance disposal support to the Tactical Assault Group in Australia. He had a below knee amputation after an injury that couldn't be fixed by surgery, and was medically discharged in 2015. He says he moved to Port Macquarie when he was at a "pretty low point". It was an invitation to meet and train with wheelchair Paralympians Ryley Batt and Andrew Edmondson that set him on his Invictus journey. "Just being involved in those training sessions around elite athletes completely changed my outlook and made me a better person." He is also a member of the Port Macquarie Rowing Club and set three Australian adaptive rowing records just eight months after his amputation. The father-of-three, who also lives with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his 15 years in the army, will now take a "couple of weeks' break" before returning to training at Port Macquarie's Indoor Sport Stadium.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173301740/38b85266-5379-447e-ba0c-da3939e6914d.jpg/r3_83_1437_893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg