Jessica Fussell knows how important treatment options are for people who have been diagnosed with cancer. The Port Macquarie-Hastings resident was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in 2019 and the cancer spread to her lungs in 2021. Jessica has been named as the Mother's Day Classic ambassador for Port Macquarie. The fundraising event is taking place at Westport Park, Port Macquarie on Sunday, May 8. In 2019 Jessica went to see her GP after finding a lump on her breast. "It got big quickly, which is the nature of Triple Negative Breast Cancer, it's aggressive," she said. Jessica, who was aged in her early 30s at the time, got sent to do an ultrasound on the same day. She was devastated when she found out she had cancer. It took 10 days for the result to come through from her biopsy to confirm the unwanted news. "The waiting is the hardest part," she said. "I was lucky compared to a lot of patients because I was considered an urgent case and everything happened quickly." When Jessica was diagnosed with cancer in her lung in 2021, she had already tried every treatment available to eliminate her particular type of cancer. "I just kept having weird reactions," she said. "We decided to do radiation which targeted the three tumours directly in my lungs. "It worked to kill the tumours." The Mother's Day Classic cause is close to Jessica's heart in fundraising for better treatment options, and outcomes for breast cancer patients. Jessica's immunotherapy treatment was self funded, as it was an expensive treatment and wasn't available via the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS). "All the research into new treatment options helps people like me out; the people that didn't have the desired results to treatment that is already available, and that are banking on amazing and passionate medical teams to come up with new options. "Raising money towards that is something I can help with." Jessica still undergoes scans every three months and said the waiting never gets any easier, due to the potential for the cancer to spread to different parts of her body. Jessica said the hardest part of her diagnosis was facing her mortality. "I will always live with a different kind of perspective of how special life can be," she said. "The little things can be so beautiful." Jessica's husband, two children and friends and family will attend the Mother's Day Classic. "I want to do my bit to raise awareness, and be part of an inclusive community that has a broad range of understanding and empathy for those of us going through this," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/c3623d7c-a1f6-4f9c-b67d-2d47e7db1791.jpg/r102_32_1194_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg