A Hastings trio of athletes with disabilities will embark on their own Ironman Australia journey when the 35th anniversary of the event finally takes place in Port Macquarie on Sunday. Kimberly Goshorn, Sam Beaver and Bennett Powell will compete against each other for different reasons, but there will be some healthy rivalry out on the course once the race starts. Kimberly and Sam are members of the team Lion Heart, while Bennett will join Todd and Zac Cockshutt in the team Tri-freedom Eagles. All three competitors are coached by Melinda Cockshutt who started training Bennett several years ago. "Bennett started with me doing the Ironman and then people started to ask if I could coach their kids as well," Cockshutt said. "This is their first introduction to any big race. Kimberly has already said maybe she'd like to do the big one one day so it's a medium-term goal. "Our team is all about fun, fitness and friendships and the races will fit in when everyone is ready." Cockshutt said it was exciting to see the trio continue to develop their social and communication skills that came from competing in a team environment. "Three years ago when Kimberly signed up, I wasn't even sure she would be comfortable in a group swim, but these days she's like a water polo player," she said. A support person will be out with her on the 1.9-kilometre swim course. "That's just to make sure that nothing goes wrong and she can cope with anything if she does gets hit, but she will be fine out there," Cockshutt said. Sam will do the run leg and has already set a time goal of completing the course. "I'm hoping to do it in an hour and a half and I'm doing the run because I'm fast," he said. He could find himself in a battle with Bennett to the finish line. "Benno is ready for a PB now he's only doing one leg and he's a bit of a mentor to the other team members. They look up to him and think 'if he can do it why can't we do it'," Cockshutt said. Bennett will compete in his fourth Ironman event and was looking forward to the challenge after three years of COVID postponements. "It's good to be part of the Ironman journey and to be in the Port Macquarie home town," he said. "We're still training and keeping programs to keep our fitness up. It's good to be back because we haven't had it for three years."

