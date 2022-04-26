More basketball sessions aimed at increasing female participation

news, latest-news,

Basketball NSW ran free basketball programs for children and young adults across the state over the school holidays in partnership with the NSW government as part of the lead up to the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup. They visited Port Macquarie on April 21 and had over 50 girls in attendance. The free program is designed to create a supportive environment for new or returning players to feel empowered and develop their skills from some of the best coaches from across the state. 'I Am a Girl, I Can Do Anything' is a program run by Basketball NSW that aims to create a platform to encourage females of all ages to play, referee, coach, officiate and administrate basketball. The program provides pathways and assists in the development of female role models. Basketball NSW chief executive officer Maria Nordstrom said they are excited to offer the sessions to help introduce new, young girls into the sport. "It's all about fun, participation, building confidence and improving physical and mental health as well as wellbeing in a safe, inclusive environment to learn new skills and develop their basketball knowledge," she said. "These free sessions across NSW not only promote female participation, but also as part of the NSW Legacy's overall program for the FIBA Women's World Cup which will be hosted by Sydney in September this year." This program is supported by the New South Wales government's Strategic Focus on women and girls in sport through the 'Her Sport Her Way' program and basketballs goal to move towards gender equality. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/4458acd7-d554-4076-a4da-0a92ea806621.jpg/r0_297_2770_1862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg