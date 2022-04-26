newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The focus wasn't on who was the fittest or fastest as almost 100 kids competed in the first Ironkids event in several years at Laurieton on Sunday (April 24). Children aged from seven to 13 took to the water at the Laurieton pool before they rode and then ran around the streets to kick off Ironman Australia festivities in the Hastings. Ironman Oceania regional director Carl Smith said they were extremely happy with the outcome despite some soggy moments. "We haven't been able to deliver kids' events through COVID for a long period of time, so it was just amazing to be back delivering some of these ancillary events as part of the Ironman Australia festival," he said. "The parents were chuffed to have 20 minutes of freedom while the kids were under our control and management where we took them through the swim, bike and run (courses)." From youngsters competing in their first-ever triathlon to others who had competed at the last Ironkids event in Port Macquarie in 2019, there were different levels of ability. And that was what the event was all about - simply having a go. "We had kids from a range of different athletic backgrounds and they all navigated their way through the whole event and that was pleasing to see," Mr Smith said. "We had some of the real pointy end (athletes) who are going to go on and excel in sport throughout their lives and we had other kids who were entering into something different. "Across the board everyone was just really happy to be back doing something other than your Saturday club or school organised sports." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/32cdbed3-f10e-439a-a482-96760c5fab28.jpg/r1_11_1199_688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg