The NSW Department of Primary Industries, North Coast Local Land Services (NCLLS) and Hastings Landcare are offering a free feral deer webinar for the local community on Tuesday, May 3, at 7pm. Emma Sawyers and Peter West from FeralScan will join Michael Elliott from NCLLS to talk about the history and impact of feral deer, and provide local updates and information about how to record and report deer sightings. Hastings Landcare coordinator Stephen Allwood said this is a great opportunity for the community to learn about the feral deer situation in the local community. "It will be a great community information session to help people understand the feral deer situation in the area and their impact in the community," he said. "There's a lot of impacts caused by feral deer, people know that they're a hazard to traffic, but there's also environmental impacts as well such as the impact to vegetation and water quality. "It's important for people to be aware of those impacts and also learn how to report them, as it gives valuable data to the relevant people. "It will also give the community an idea of what is happening in the Hastings region, and it will allow the community to learn ways to control feral deer themselves." To find out more about the feral deer webinar, or to register click here.

