The post-COVID return to community events has led to one of the strongest shows of support for Wauchope's Anzac Day commemorations in recent years, with special tributes reserved for the town's last WW II veterans, Gordon Haydon and Henry Pritchard. At least 1000 people attended the town's dawn service and as many as 2000 are believed to have turned out for the morning march. President of the RSL sub-Branch Mick Brownlow described attendance as "sensational". As was the case in Port Macquarie, there was a noticeable increase in the number of young people taking part. "Particularly the primary schoolchildren bringing out nan's and pop's medals," Mr Brownlow said. While many people still observed social distancing, Mr Brownlow believes the strong attendance shows the "willingness of people to comeback and be united in commemoration".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173301740/3ca0cc54-8b00-49fe-b335-ca3362f4afc3.jpg/r0_379_1536_1247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg