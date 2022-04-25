'Connected again': children and community the key themes at Port Macquarie's Anzac Day march

newsletters, editors-pick-list, Anzac Day, veterans, Port Macquarie, Hastings

The high number of children proudly wearing their grandparents' and great-grandparents' medals is a sign the region's military heritage is in safe hands, according to organisers of Port Macquarie's Anzac Day march. RSL sub-Branch President Jason Gill, described the number of young faces in the crowd as "amazing". Not only were they seen honouring their relatives, but they also returned from holidays to march with their school or cadet unit or to play in one of several parade bands. This year's commemorative address also fell to the young, with Captain of St Joseph's Regional College Leo Hunt recounting a conversation with Vietnam veteran Bob McQuaide. "Never did he display any resentment towards the situation or protest against injustices towards him," he told the crowd. "It is paramount that we too can parallel this selflessness and resilience exhibited by our veterans, as we move forward together as a unified nation." Between 8000 and 10,000 people are thought to have watched or participated in the city's first post-COVID Anzac Day march, which was between the Horton Street clocktower and the Port Macquarie Cenotaph in the Town Square. "It obviously blows away the last two years and is up there as one of the biggest I've ever seen," Jason Gill said. Parade Marshall Monica Hales from the Tacking Point Lions Club said it was "fabulous" to see so many people. "Everyone's out. There are no masks. We can see people's faces again," she said. Sara-Jane Oakeshott, who attended with her mother Tessa Morris, watched her son march with Tacking Point Public School. "Like everything else that is getting us out, it makes us feel connected again." For the elder statesmen of the Port Macquarie veteran community, such as 99-year-old Jack Geldart and 99-year-old Albert Walles, it was a day not to be missed. Max Menz, 94, who served in Korea, said he "pushed to get here". GALLERY: Jason Gill said the sub-Branch's aim was to celebrate the Port Macquarie community. And that celebration continues. From the march and wreath-laying - and a surprise flyover at 11am - a luncheon was held for more than three-hundred people followed by the obligatory Anzac Day game of two-up.

