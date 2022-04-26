newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Beverly Franklin has a knack when it comes to making extravagant cake creations. One of her masterpieces was recently awarded first place in the cake decorating section for the Fashion Themed Cake class at the Wauchope Show. Beverly also achieved the Most Outstanding award for the cake, out of all exhibits at the show. The 63-year-old moved to Wauchope from Darwin in 2021, as she was attracted to the region's climate. However, she said the humidity in Wauchope posed a challenge when it came to making the creation. "The icing just kept melting on me and it wouldn't set," she said. However, fortunately the humidity cleared just in time for the cake to make its debut at the show. The cake's theme was steam punk, which Beverly described as being a cross between the Victorian and post industrial eras. Beverly said it was lovely to receive recognition for the cake, after working for hours everyday over a few weeks. As the detail on the cake was so intricate, each piece took many hours to come to fruition. It was the first time Beverly has entered a cake into a show.

