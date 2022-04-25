featured,

Hundreds of people across all generations gathered in Port Macquarie's Town Square at 5.30am on April 25 to pay their respects to service men and women. Attendance was strong for the Dawn Service, despite the rainy start to the event. Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch president Jason Gill said Anzac Day is held to commemorate the immortal day when the young people of Australia by their deeds of sacrifice, demonstrated to the world at Gallipoli that Australia was truly a nation. "The sons and daughters of Anzacs came forward without question, accepted gladly and discharged fully their responsibilities during WW2, Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and peace keeping and peace making operations in other wars," he said. "On this day we remember the sacrifice of men and women for an ideal, for a way of life. "Let's take strength in the knowledge, and hope that our sons and daughters will never forget the example set by their forefathers." Heritage Christian School captain Isaac Garratt gave the commemorative address. He said the sacrifices of service men and women has secured freedoms for people today. "We are so fortunate and blessed to be able to gather freely as a community," he said. Isaac's great grandfather was a prisoner of war during WW2 in Austria, but he survived. "He would ensure nightmares and physically shake uncontrollably," he said. "Scars of war are permanent and the Anzac spirit is what led him to that sacrifice, all for the freedom of others." Veteran Gary Spencer served in the Army for 25 years and attended the Dawn Service with his family. His children and grandchildren travelled to Port Macquarie from Sydney to ensure they could spend the day with him. "It means the world and it's very special to have them all with me here today," he said. "Our role as veterans is to encourage the young ones to commemorate Anzac Day and keep it going." The prayer was delivered by sub-Branch padre Ged Oldfield with The Last Post played by bugler Amy Corrigan. Keanu Bowman sang the New Zealand National Anthem and the Australian National Anthem to conclude the service.

