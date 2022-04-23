featured,

Port Macquarie Pirates coach Cameron Gray didn't sugarcoat where it all went wrong in a 20-19 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union defeat to Kempsey Cannonballs on April 23. The Pirates were impressive in the first half as they raced out to a 19-5 lead at the break despite conditions more suited to pigs before some old habits reared their heads in the second stanza. "We took wrong options and didn't follow the game plan," Gray said. "We were a bit impatient and a bit linear in our thinking. When there was space to be had, we were just trying to hit up really so there are some good learnings there, but it's a bit frustrating at the same time." The coach was understandably disappointed to let a first-up win slip through their fingers, but he knows what he needs to fix in coming weeks. "We had our opportunities, no doubt, but in the end we got what we deserved through not executing what we had trained for," he said. "Kempsey definitely deserved their win. They took their opportunities when they arose, but it was a bit of an indifferent second half (from Pirates), really." The match was transferred from Stuart Park to Crescent Head after rain again forced Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to close their sporting fields on Friday afternoon. While the rain stopped for long enough for the first grade fixture, Gray admitted the conditions were challenging before he conceded it was the same for both sides. "I've been involved in rugby for around 35 years and it's the worst field I've ever seen, but that's the nature of the beast really and you've got to adapt," he said. "I was speaking to the Kempsey coach and he was of the opinion it was better to play than not at all or have (to play) a catch-up." It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Port Macquarie side. "There were definitely positives, but I feel like at the moment we're a dry weather team and I might need to change that philosophy quickly," Gray said. Returning Pirates forward Tom Currie was among their best along with Finn Marshall in a game which was played through the middle of the field. "We had enough ball to win two games in the second half but just couldn't capitalise on it. We'll get better," Gray said. "We owned a lot of the collisions and we dominated the scrum. Generally when you put those factors together you normally win, but we weren't able to prevail."

