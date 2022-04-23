featured, Wauchope Show, 2022, Neil Coombes, Wauchope Show Society, Vanessa Scott

Good soil, lots of rain, sunshine and a bit of luck are the secrets to growing a big pumpkin, a King Creek home gardener says. Vanessa Scott was awarded first place in the Wauchope Show fruit and vegetable section's best heavy pumpkin, any other variety class, with a pumpkin estimated to weigh about 40 kilograms. Mrs Scott grew the pumpkin from seed. "About October, November last year it started to grow, and the next minute, this pumpkin kept growing and growing," she said. It took two people to carry the pumpkin into the showground pavilion. This was the first year that Mrs Scott entered vegetables in the Wauchope Show but the Scott family has visited the show each year. Mrs Scott thanked her husband Tony for building the vegetable garden and for his support in her vegetable growing endeavours. William Ashton won the second prize in the fruit and vegetable section's best heavy pumpkin, any other variety class. The pavilion display was one of the many attractions at the Wauchope Show. The show made a comeback, in a celebration of community and the agricultural sector, on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23, after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Wauchope Show Society president Neil Coombes said it was great to see all the new infrastructure being used at Wauchope Showground. "We just wish Mother Nature was better to us," he said. The rain impacted the level of show entries. The trotting events on Saturday and the woodchop were called off as a result of the wet conditions. But Mr Coombes said the community feedback about the show was positive. He said the Wauchope Show brought the community together. The 2022 show attracted a record level of sponsorship. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

