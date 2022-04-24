news, latest-news,

Sometimes it's not about the destination, but the journey you take to get there. Australian Invictus Games indoor rowing captain Matt Model subscribes to that theory despite claiming two indoor rowing gold medals in the Netherlands. The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sports competition that brings together up to 500 serving and former military personnel from 20 nations who have been wounded, injured or become ill during their military service. The focus of Model's campaign was never purely about winning medals because he hadn't forgotten about the path he took to get there. "I've trained very hard and the medals don't really matter to me," he said. "It's the journey we've been on as a group, it's paving the way forward in my recovery and rehab from exiting defence with an injury. "It's not about the medals, it's just about the journey and being able to share that with friends, family and the broader Invictus community." The 37-year-old said the medals are the icing on the cake and reward for two years of hard work which came a result of the ongoing pandemic. He said there were many different ingredients that went into the mix. "It's a very proud moment for me and my family (because) it's been a long journey from 2020 to 2022 with Covid, but we all stuck in there as a team. "It's a very emotional day for me and my teammates being indoor rowing captain, but it was great to come away with a good result." Model admitted nothing else compared to an Invictus Games gold medal. "The Invictus journey for me, my family and the broader Invictus community is a once-in-a-lifetime event," he said. "I encourage any - and all - veterans in all shapes, forms, sizes and locations to look down a pathway of Invictus or even just sport itself. "The healing power within that sport and what it can do to people is truly amazing." Throughout the week-long event the Bonny Hills resident also competed in the athletics and registered a ninth and 10th-place overall. "It's been a long time since Little Athletics, but I came ninth and 10th overall in my events so I was still very happy to turn up, compete and wear the green and gold with pride," he said.

