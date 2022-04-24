news, latest-news,

Hastings River District Junior Cricket Association president Mervyn Bourke has labelled a $4million Federal Government funding announcement - if re-elected - as a step in the right direction. It comes after the Liberal and Nationals Government committed the figure towards the development of the Hastings Regional Sporting Complex at Wauchope. The plan includes three fields for cricket, football, soccer and rugby as well as other sports which will help service the region's growing population. The complex will also include a major grandstand, amenities and a car park. "It's extremely exciting for anybody who's been involved with the project which goes back at least to 2005 when it was first put on the drawing board," Mr Bourke said. Mr Bourke said it is a positive development for the region's sporting community although he remained cautious of celebrating too early. "We haven't got there yet, but it's as promising as it can be," he said. "The whole sporting community is going to benefit from it and it's going to allow us to attract large carnivals to the area for a variety of sports. It's not just for cricket. "We send our appreciation to (Federal Member for Lyne) David Gillespie and appreciate his commitment to seeing that facility developed." Football Mid North Coast deputy chairman Mike Parsons said any sporting infrastructure is a worthwhile investment although he hoped the Sovereign Hills complex in Port Macquarie remained high on the agenda. "(Wauchope) is in the separate electorate of Lyne compared to Cowper, so we continue to work with Pat Conaghan's office as well as the infrastructure department of government," he said. "Along with Leslie Williams and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council we want to fulfil the dream of having the Sovereign Hills Football Stadium still on the shortlist and look forward to completion sometime in the next two or three years. "On paper we can only support sporting infrastructure across all models notwithstanding Sovereign Hills and it should be a major priority for all levels of government. "From Little A's to Women's World Cup, every sport deserves the best facilities especially when you add on the return of investment for the local area." The funding announcement is a large step forwards in getting the Wauchope facility constructed. It comes following a lot of work which has been done over the years to get the project off the ground. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said sporting infrastructure in regional communities provided long-term economic and social benefits. "These sporting fields will bring communities together, help our kids learn and grow, increase visitors to the area and grow the profile of the Port Macquarie-Hastings region," Mr Joyce said. "Only the Nationals and Liberals will stand behind regional Australia and build the infrastructure our regions need." Dr Gillespie said the broader region would benefit from the funding. "This is a fantastic regional project that will deliver not only social benefits but also economic benefits to the community of Wauchope and the broader region," said Dr Gillespie. "The various sporting events that will be able to be hosted as a result of this development will allow local sport to continue to expand in one of the most rapidly growing areas on the Mid North Coast."

