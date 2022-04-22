The lessons of conflict still going unlearned

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Anzac Day is always a day of solemn reflection and sadness. A day when we remember the many men and women - and animals - who have lost their lives in war time conflict and peace keeping efforts around the world. While the origins of the important day of remembrance dates back to World War I, Anzac Day has become a reminder of every conflict since. And sadly in 2022, another conflict foists itself into our thoughts, prayers, sorrows and history books - the war in the Ukraine. It may not - as yet - involve men and women from Australia and New Zealand in combat, however there are many from these countries who have a strong connection to the war torn country. Furthermore, the atrocities currently occurring are enough to tug at the heart strings of most as a reminder of the tragedy of battle - any battle. The war in Ukriane is also a reminder of other conflicts currently occurring around the world - this includes Myanmar, unrest between Palestine and Israel, and in the Middle East to name a few. Closer to home there is also growing concern about the intentions of China - the potenital threat to Taiwan and possibilities in the South Pacific. Regardless of the area of conflict or unrest, regardless of whether or not Australia is directly involved, regardless of whether or not circumstances will escalate, conflict of any kind is a tragedy. It is a constant reminder of losses of the past and uncertainty about potential future devastation. The bottom line is that innocent lives are being lost while power driven leaders make them pawns in their political, financial and, ultimately, self-important agendas. In reality it has never been any different, but it has always been devastating for the masses of people who simply want to live with a sense of freedom and safety. Without a doubt we must always pay our respects for those who step up to be counted so that we can all continue to enjoy that freedom and safety. I am saddened by the knowledge that so many have lost their lives so that we can live a life of freedom, but still lives are being lost while some leaders strive for ultimate power. On Anzac Day and every day my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones in war and to those who have been lost while defending their country - their ultimate goal, freedom for all. I can't help asking will the human race ever learn. Lest we forget. Jackie Meyers, ACM editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/eff781e9-88e5-4d0a-ade3-e39d0cbc3faa.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg