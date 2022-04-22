news, latest-news,

SIX teams - including Wingham and Harrington - are confirmed starters in the inaugural North Coast Open Women's Rugby League competition to start on Saturday, May 7. Coffs Harbour, Macleay Valley, Long Flat and Kendall will also field teams, while steering committee member and Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said there are also hopes Port Macquarie will be involved. "Port will have the bye in the first round and hopefully they will have enough players in time for the second week,'' Mr Drury said. The competition will be run by a steering committee made up of North Coast official Daniel Tempest from Coffs Harbour, Mal Drury, Geoff Connor from the Hastings League, Belinda Anderson from Wauchope and Crystal McGregor from Camden Haven. The main games will be played in conjunction with the Hastings League, as will the grand final, although Mr Drury expects Wingham will also host matches. He admits organising the draw is a 'nightmare.' "We'll take baby steps this year and learn from our mistakes,'' Mr Drury added. "Coffs Harbour has said they're happy to travel for their games, but we'll be trying to play a round there.'' Mr Drury added that formation of the women's rugby league competition has not impacted on Group Three's league tag numbers. Seven of the eight clubs will be involved in league tag, with Macleay Valley the only absentee. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

