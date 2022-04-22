newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Gregg and Sue Faulkner are unlikely to step foot on a cruise ship again. They say the coronavirus pandemic poses too big a risk for them, and international cruise companies don't have comprehensive refund policies. On Monday, April 18 luxury cruise ship Pacific Explorer became the first to return to Australian shores since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the industry to a standstill in March 2020. The Faulkners last travelled on a ship in early 2020 for 28 days, as part of an international cruise. They decided to self isolate for 14 days when they returned to Port Macquarie, despite it not being enforced by NSW Health at the time. While they received credit from the international cruise company, they haven't been able to use it. The credit is equivalent to $12,000, which they believe are unlikely to ever get back. "They use the term refund liberally," Mr Faulkner said. "You've got to read the very fine print of to find that refund actually means credit." Mrs Faulkner said she's also hesitant about travelling, as she doesn't know if the safety aspects associated to mitigate the spread of COVID will be implemented. "I'm not fully convinced that the cruise lines have really taken the COVID lesson to heart," she said. "Will they really have no mass buffets? "There are also times where people congregate for entertainment such as theatre." The Faulkners have booked to fly to Western Australia in May. In the future they are open to travelling by train, instead of flying or by ship to reduce their risk of catching COVID. According to AAP, before the pandemic, as many as 350 cruise ships travelled to Australia each year carrying more than 600,000 passengers. Joel Katz, the Australasia managing director for the Cruise Lines International Association, said an enormous amount of work had been done with medical experts to ensure the safety of guests and 18,000 Australians whose livelihoods depend on cruise tourism.

